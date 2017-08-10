Here & Now
In Connecticut, One Scientist Is Turning To DNA To Build Better Bees
Honeybees are making a comeback. After an alarming decline during the past 10 years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting a 3 percent increase in commercial honeybee colonies in the U.S. since last year, and a 27 percent decline in the loss of hives from April through June from a year earlier.
But honeybees aren't totally out of the woods. As Patrick Skahill (@ptskahill) from Here & Now contributor WNPR reports, one scientist in Connecticut is working with bee genes — tracking down honey bee "survivors" in the hopes of spreading their hearty DNA.
This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
