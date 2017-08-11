Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

New Netflix Series 'Ozark' Debuts In A Crowded Lineup

August 11, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Jason Bateman in an image from the Netflix series "Ozark." (Jackson Davis/Netflix)MoreCloseclosemore
Jason Bateman in an image from the Netflix series "Ozark." (Jackson Davis/Netflix)

Netflix's new thriller-drama "Ozark" tells the story of a money laundering scheme gone wrong. So far it's enjoyed critical success. But if this is the first you're hearing of the show, that's probably because it's one of seven new series the streaming service has released just in the past few weeks.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to share his take on "Ozark" and whether it will be able to stand up to the competition.

This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news