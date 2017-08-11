New Netflix Series 'Ozark' Debuts In A Crowded Lineup

Netflix's new thriller-drama "Ozark" tells the story of a money laundering scheme gone wrong. So far it's enjoyed critical success. But if this is the first you're hearing of the show, that's probably because it's one of seven new series the streaming service has released just in the past few weeks.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to share his take on "Ozark" and whether it will be able to stand up to the competition.