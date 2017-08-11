Here & Now
Trump Says The U.S. Is 'Locked And Loaded.' What Might That Mean?
President Trump's tweet Friday morning says American military solutions "are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely." This comes after North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un threatened on Thursday to launch test missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Greg Myre (@gregmyre1) about U.S. military options in the region, and how the current tensions compare with historical disputes.
This segment aired on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
