As Tensions Escalate, Is Negotiation With North Korea Possible?

August 10, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Choe Ryong Hae, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party, arrive for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Wong Maye-E/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
North Korea says it's preparing a plan to launch missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam, if ordered to do so by leader Kim Jong Un. That announcement has drawn condemnation from Tokyo and South Korea, and comes amid rising tensions between North Korea and the United States.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with John Feffer (@johnfeffer), co-director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies, about North Korea's tumultuous history with the U.S. and the world.

This segment airs on August 10, 2017.

