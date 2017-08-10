As Tensions Escalate, Is Negotiation With North Korea Possible?

North Korea says it's preparing a plan to launch missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam, if ordered to do so by leader Kim Jong Un. That announcement has drawn condemnation from Tokyo and South Korea, and comes amid rising tensions between North Korea and the United States.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with John Feffer (@johnfeffer), co-director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies, about North Korea's tumultuous history with the U.S. and the world.