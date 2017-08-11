Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Week In Politics: Trump Has Tough Words For North Korea, Senate Leader

August 11, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Trump speaks during a security briefing on Aug. 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump speaks during a security briefing on Aug. 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump's threat to direct "fire and fury" at North Korea, along with his tweets telling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "get back to work" on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, dominated politics this week.

Fox News' Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) and NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the week in politics.

This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news