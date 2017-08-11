Here & Now
Week In Politics: Trump Has Tough Words For North Korea, Senate Leader
President Trump's threat to direct "fire and fury" at North Korea, along with his tweets telling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "get back to work" on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, dominated politics this week.
Fox News' Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) and NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the week in politics.
This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
