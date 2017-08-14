Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Trump Blasts Merck CEO For Leaving Presidential Business Council Over Charlottesville

August 14, 2017
Ken Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer of Merck speaks, with President Donald Trump, at left, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump tweeted this morning about Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, after Frazier resigned in protest from Trump's American Manufacturing Council.

Frazier said he stepped down because Trump failed to condemn white supremacists who organized the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.

NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest in politics.

This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

