Trump Blasts Merck CEO For Leaving Presidential Business Council Over Charlottesville
President Trump tweeted this morning about Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, after Frazier resigned in protest from Trump's American Manufacturing Council.
Frazier said he stepped down because Trump failed to condemn white supremacists who organized the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.
NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest in politics.
This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
