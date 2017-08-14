Here & Now
White Supremacist Groups' Rally Turns Deadly In Charlottesville
One woman is dead and more than a dozen people were injured while protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a car rammed through demonstrators.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kerry Haynie, associate professor of political science and African and African-American studies at Duke University, about race and the White House's response.
