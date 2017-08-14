Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

White Supremacist Groups' Rally Turns Deadly In Charlottesville

August 14, 2017
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' exchange insluts with counter-protesters as they attempt to guard the entrance to Emancipation Park during the 'Unite the Right' rally Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Emancipation Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
One woman is dead and more than a dozen people were injured while protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a car rammed through demonstrators.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kerry Haynie, associate professor of political science and African and African-American studies at Duke University, about race and the White House's response.

This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

