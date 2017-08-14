Here & Now
Eclipse Chasers Go All Out For Glimpse Of Totality
Well, in case you haven't heard, the moon will cross in front of the sun in a week's time. It will be a total eclipse of the sun. And, weather permitting, the full effect of the celestial event will be viewable across a swath about 70 miles wide that stretches from Oregon to South Carolina.
Jacob Fenston (@JacobFenston) from Here & Now contributor WAMU has this story about the people who will go anywhere and do just about anything to be in that path of totality.
This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
