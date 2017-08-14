Eclipse Chasers Go All Out For Glimpse Of Totality

Well, in case you haven't heard, the moon will cross in front of the sun in a week's time. It will be a total eclipse of the sun. And, weather permitting, the full effect of the celestial event will be viewable across a swath about 70 miles wide that stretches from Oregon to South Carolina.

Jacob Fenston (@JacobFenston) from Here & Now contributor WAMU has this story about the people who will go anywhere and do just about anything to be in that path of totality.