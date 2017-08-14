Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Viewing India's Partition Through Bollywood

August 14, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Indian Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi (right) and film score composer and singer A.R. Rahman (left) take part in a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film "Partition 1947" directed by Gurinder Chadha (center) in Mumbai on July 4, 2017. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Indian Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi (right) and film score composer and singer A.R. Rahman (left) take part in a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film "Partition 1947" directed by Gurinder Chadha (center) in Mumbai on July 4, 2017. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Pakistan and India are marking 70 years since they won their independence from British rule in 1947. That's when the countries were also partitioned into two — a bloody time that led millions to flee their homes and left as many as 1 million people dead.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) of The Wire about how partition has been portrayed by India's film industry.

This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news