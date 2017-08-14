Here & Now
Viewing India's Partition Through Bollywood
Pakistan and India are marking 70 years since they won their independence from British rule in 1947. That's when the countries were also partitioned into two — a bloody time that led millions to flee their homes and left as many as 1 million people dead.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) of The Wire about how partition has been portrayed by India's film industry.
This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
