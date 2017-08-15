Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

After Charlottesville, Southern Cities Consider What To Do With Confederate Monuments05:23Download

August 15, 2017 Updated August 15, 2017 12:18 PM
  • Josh James, WUKY and Chas Sisk, Nashville Public Radio
Protesters kneel outside the office of Gov. Bill Haslam Monday to call for the removal of a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest. (Chas Sisk/WPLN)MoreCloseclosemore
In the wake of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, many cities are thinking about what to do with their Confederate monuments.

Josh James of WUKY in Lexington, Kentucky, and Chas Sisk (@chassisk) of Here & Now contributor Nashville Public Radio report on the debate in each city.

This segment aired on August 15, 2017.

