North Korea Pulls Back On Threat Against Guam — For Now

August 15, 2017
A South Korean soldier walks past a television screen showing a graphic of the distance between North Korea and Guam at a railway station in Seoul on Aug. 9, 2017. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
North Korea state media reported Tuesday that Kim Jong Un has reviewed the military plan to fire missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, and will hold off on an attack for the time being. He also warned he could change his mind.

Here & Now's Robin Young takes a closer look at what the move means with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT).

