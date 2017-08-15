Here & Now
North Korea Pulls Back On Threat Against Guam — For Now
North Korea state media reported Tuesday that Kim Jong Un has reviewed the military plan to fire missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, and will hold off on an attack for the time being. He also warned he could change his mind.
Here & Now's Robin Young takes a closer look at what the move means with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT).
This segment airs on August 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
