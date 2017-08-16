Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

I'm A Radio Broadcaster. A Robot Couldn't Do My Job, Could It?

August 16, 2017
At the headquarters of the Washington Post, one journalist is using artificial intelligence to write the news. Pictured: The Post's newsroom in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
In 2017, the world is already teeming with artificial intelligence. There are fruit-picking robots on farms, umpire robots to call balls and strikes at baseball games, robot fashion models and robot pharmacists.

But as newsrooms around the country turn to computer algorithms to write breaking news stories, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) got to thinking about his own future in the business.

This image shows the different stages a Heliograf story went through leading up to, during and after Election Day. (Courtesy of The Washington Post)
Here's an example of work by the company Lyrebird, which can re-create a human voice with just a small sample:

And here's a video by Wibbitz, a company that created software that can start with a newspaper article, and then search through its database to stitch together related video and pictures:

This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

