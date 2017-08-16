Here & Now
Support the news
I'm A Radio Broadcaster. A Robot Couldn't Do My Job, Could It?
In 2017, the world is already teeming with artificial intelligence. There are fruit-picking robots on farms, umpire robots to call balls and strikes at baseball games, robot fashion models and robot pharmacists.
But as newsrooms around the country turn to computer algorithms to write breaking news stories, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) got to thinking about his own future in the business.
Here's an example of work by the company Lyrebird, which can re-create a human voice with just a small sample:
And here's a video by Wibbitz, a company that created software that can start with a newspaper article, and then search through its database to stitch together related video and pictures:
This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
- An NPR Reporter Raced A Machine To Write A News Story. Who Won?
- 'Like A God,' Google A.I. Beats Human Champ Of Notoriously Complex Go Game
- Artificial Intelligence May Boost Economy, But Cost A Lot Of Jobs
- Musk's Warning Sparks Call For Regulating Artificial Intelligence
- When You're Not Quite Sure If Your Teacher Is Human
Peter O’Dowd Assistant Managing Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.
More from Here & Now
Support the news