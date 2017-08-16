I'm A Radio Broadcaster. A Robot Couldn't Do My Job, Could It?

In 2017, the world is already teeming with artificial intelligence. There are fruit-picking robots on farms, umpire robots to call balls and strikes at baseball games, robot fashion models and robot pharmacists.

But as newsrooms around the country turn to computer algorithms to write breaking news stories, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) got to thinking about his own future in the business.

This image shows the different stages a Heliograf story went through leading up to, during and after Election Day. (Courtesy of The Washington Post)

Here's an example of work by the company Lyrebird, which can re-create a human voice with just a small sample:

And here's a video by Wibbitz, a company that created software that can start with a newspaper article, and then search through its database to stitch together related video and pictures: