Texas 'Bathroom Bill' Dies In House Without Vote

The so-called Texas "bathroom bill" that would have forced people to use the public restroom, shower or locker room matching the sex on their birth certificate died quietly without a vote Tuesday when the Texas legislature adjourned its 30-day special session a day early.

The failure to pass the bill marks the second time a bathroom restriction bill has collapsed in Texas, despite strong support from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Ben Philpott (@BenPhilpottKUT) of Here & Now contributor KUT in Austin joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the bill's collapse and its significance.