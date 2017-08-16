Here & Now
Support the news
Texas 'Bathroom Bill' Dies In House Without Vote
The so-called Texas "bathroom bill" that would have forced people to use the public restroom, shower or locker room matching the sex on their birth certificate died quietly without a vote Tuesday when the Texas legislature adjourned its 30-day special session a day early.
The failure to pass the bill marks the second time a bathroom restriction bill has collapsed in Texas, despite strong support from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
Ben Philpott (@BenPhilpottKUT) of Here & Now contributor KUT in Austin joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the bill's collapse and its significance.
This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news