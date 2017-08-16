Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

The History Of White Supremacist Groups In The U.S.

August 16, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. (Steve Helber/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
White nationalist demonstrators walk into Lee park surrounded by counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. (Steve Helber/AP)

The nation is still taking stock Wednesday of President Trump's latest comments on the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

How does Trump's response to the events in Charlottesville fit into the history of white supremacist activity in the United States? Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson digs into the history with Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly), co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.

This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news