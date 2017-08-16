Here & Now
Support the news
The History Of White Supremacist Groups In The U.S.
The nation is still taking stock Wednesday of President Trump's latest comments on the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.
How does Trump's response to the events in Charlottesville fit into the history of white supremacist activity in the United States? Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson digs into the history with Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly), co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.
This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
- Another Reversal: Trump Now Says Counterprotesters Also To Blame For Charlottesville
- Trump's Charlottesville Remarks Follow A History Of Ambiguity On White Nationalism
- Cooperation Between White Supremacist Groups Seen In Charlottesville. But Who Are They?
- A Reformed White Nationalist Speaks Out On Charlottesville
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news