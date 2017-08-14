Here & Now
Cooperation Between White Supremacist Groups Seen In Charlottesville. But Who Are They?
A gathering of groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend showed a new level of cooperation between a wide range of white supremacist factions. The list includes names like Identity Evropa, League of the South, The Daily Stormer and The Right Stuff. It also included Vanguard America, which is quickly becoming a household name after the man accused of driving into a crowd of protesters — killing one and injuring more than a dozen — was photographed wearing that group's emblem and signature white shirt.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Oren Segal (@OrenSegal), director of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism.
This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
