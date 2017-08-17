North Carolina Community College Tapped To Launch NASA's Eclipse Balloon

On Monday, most of the country will pause and look up to the sky to observe the total solar eclipse. But if you aren't able to make it outside for the event, don't worry — NASA is planning to livestream the eclipse using cameras attached to high-altitude balloons. Southwestern Community College in North Carolina is participating in the project.

As Blue Ridge Public Radio's Helen Chickering (@chicknich) reports, the endeavor is proving to be a great way to get the campus and the community excited about science.