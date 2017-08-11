What Questions Do You Have About The Solar Eclipse In Mass.?

You may have heard there's a solar eclipse coming up.

On Aug. 21, as NASA notes, "all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun." People along a narrow swath of the country will see a total eclipse; everyone else, including us up here in Massachusetts, will see a partial eclipse.

It's a pretty unique phenomenon. As NPR has reported, it's the first eclipse to be visible from the contiguous United States in nearly 40 years.

