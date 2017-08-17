Unconventional 'Pride And Prejudice' Onstage At Hudson Valley Festival

This month marks the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death, and "it is a truth universally acknowledged" that Jane Austen fans will be thrilled with a new stage adaptation by playwright and actor Kate Hamill (@katerone). The unconventional production of Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" includes theatrical acting, disco music and men playing women — all while staying true to Austen's original themes.

Hamill joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the show, her work and her passion for Austen.