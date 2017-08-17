Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Unconventional 'Pride And Prejudice' Onstage At Hudson Valley Festival

August 17, 2017
Kate Hamill's unconventional production of Jane Austen’s "Pride and Prejudice" includes theatrical acting, men playing women and disco music — all while staying true to Austen's original themes. (Courtesy T Charles Erickson)MoreCloseclosemore
This month marks the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death, and "it is a truth universally acknowledged" that Jane Austen fans will be thrilled with a new stage adaptation by playwright and actor Kate Hamill (@katerone). The unconventional production of Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" includes theatrical acting, disco music and men playing women — all while staying true to Austen's original themes.

Hamill joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the show, her work and her passion for Austen.

This segment aired on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

