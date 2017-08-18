Here & Now
Alaska Airlines Gives Eclipse Chasers A View From Above
One way to make sure you don't miss the solar eclipse because of cloudy skies or bad weather is to watch it from above the clouds.
Alaska Airlines has a special flight that will give eclipse enthusiasts a unique view of the rare event from 35,000 feet above the ground. And other airlines will have regular flights going right through the eclipse's path. NPR's David Schaper (@davidschaperNPR) reports.
This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
