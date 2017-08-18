Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Alaska Airlines Gives Eclipse Chasers A View From Above

August 18, 2017
  • David Schaper, NPR
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
An Alaska Airlines jet in 2016, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. (Elaine Thompson/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
An Alaska Airlines jet in 2016, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

One way to make sure you don't miss the solar eclipse because of cloudy skies or bad weather is to watch it from above the clouds.

Alaska Airlines has a special flight that will give eclipse enthusiasts a unique view of the rare event from 35,000 feet above the ground. And other airlines will have regular flights going right through the eclipse's path. NPR's David Schaper (@davidschaperNPR) reports.

This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news