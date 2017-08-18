Here & Now
Will Cloud Cover Obstruct Your View Of The Eclipse?
There will be a lot of heads turned to the sky on Monday to view the total solar eclipse. While some regions of the country will only have a partial view of the event, cloud coverage is threatening the visibility for some sky watchers.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti hears the latest about Monday's forecast from Jen Carfagno (@JenCarfagno), meteorologist and host of "AMHQ" at The Weather Channel.
This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
