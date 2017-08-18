Will Cloud Cover Obstruct Your View Of The Eclipse?

There will be a lot of heads turned to the sky on Monday to view the total solar eclipse. While some regions of the country will only have a partial view of the event, cloud coverage is threatening the visibility for some sky watchers.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti hears the latest about Monday's forecast from Jen Carfagno (@JenCarfagno), meteorologist and host of "AMHQ" at The Weather Channel.