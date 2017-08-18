Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Will Cloud Cover Obstruct Your View Of The Eclipse?

August 18, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A poster advertising the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse hangs in the window of a McDonald's restaurant in Madras, Oregon on June 12, 2017. (Gillian Flaccus/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A poster advertising the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse hangs in the window of a McDonald's restaurant in Madras, Oregon on June 12, 2017. (Gillian Flaccus/AP)

There will be a lot of heads turned to the sky on Monday to view the total solar eclipse. While some regions of the country will only have a partial view of the event, cloud coverage is threatening the visibility for some sky watchers.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti hears the latest about Monday's forecast from Jen Carfagno (@JenCarfagno), meteorologist and host of "AMHQ" at The Weather Channel.

This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news