Here & Now
Support the news
How Will Animals Respond To Total Solar Eclipse Darkness?
For just a few minutes on Monday, there will be a total eclipse visible in regions across the globe. But as sky-watchers look up, what will animals be doing below?
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Vicki Croke (@TheWildLifeWBUR), host of WBUR's The Wild Life blog, about how animals respond when the world goes dark in the middle of the day.
This segment airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
- Looking At The Solar Eclipse Through The Lens Of History
- The Solar Eclipse Is Coming. But How Do We Know, And When Did We Know It?
- DJ Sessions: Soundtrack To The Solar Eclipse
- With 100,000 Visitors Set To Descend, Kentucky Town Sees Eclipse's Economic Upside
- Eclipse Chasers Go All Out For Glimpse Of Totality
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news