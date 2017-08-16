Here & Now
DJ Sessions: Soundtrack To The Solar Eclipse
As we prepare for a big celestial event on Monday, KCRW DJ Marion Hodges (@marionhodges) shares some eclipse-themed music with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Music From The Segment
The Clientele, "Lunar Days"
Poolside, "Harvest Moon"
Caribou, "Sun"
Marc Almond, "Total Eclipse"
This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
