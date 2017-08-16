Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Soundtrack To The Solar Eclipse

August 16, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Marc Almond performs at the Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 3, 2013 in London, England. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Marc Almond performs at the Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 3, 2013 in London, England. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

As we prepare for a big celestial event on Monday, KCRW DJ Marion Hodges (@marionhodges) shares some eclipse-themed music with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

The Clientele, "Lunar Days"

Poolside, "Harvest Moon"

Caribou, "Sun"

Marc Almond, "Total Eclipse"

This segment airs on August 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news