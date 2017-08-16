DJ Sessions: Soundtrack To The Solar Eclipse

As we prepare for a big celestial event on Monday, KCRW DJ Marion Hodges (@marionhodges) shares some eclipse-themed music with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

The Clientele, "Lunar Days"

Poolside, "Harvest Moon"

Caribou, "Sun"

Marc Almond, "Total Eclipse"