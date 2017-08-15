Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Looking At The Solar Eclipse Through The Lens Of History

August 15, 2017
A multiple exposure photograph shows the progress of the July 11, 1991 solar eclipse over Xochicalco, Mexico. (Omar Torres/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
On Aug. 21, parts of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse. Before science was able to explain how and why eclipses happened, civilizations came up with their own interpretation.

Bryan Brewer (@eclipsebook2017), author of the book "Eclipse," takes Here & Now's Robin Young on a historical journey through the mythology, history and science of eclipses — from ancient China to Christopher Columbus to Einstein's theory of relativity.

