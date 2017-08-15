Here & Now
Support the news
Looking At The Solar Eclipse Through The Lens Of History
On Aug. 21, parts of the United States will experience a total solar eclipse. Before science was able to explain how and why eclipses happened, civilizations came up with their own interpretation.
Bryan Brewer (@eclipsebook2017), author of the book "Eclipse," takes Here & Now's Robin Young on a historical journey through the mythology, history and science of eclipses — from ancient China to Christopher Columbus to Einstein's theory of relativity.
This segment airs on August 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news