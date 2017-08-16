With 100,000 Visitors Set To Descend, Kentucky Town Sees Eclipse's Economic Upside

On Aug. 21, everyone in the contiguous 48 states will have a chance to see a partial eclipse of the sun. But if you want to see a total eclipse, you need to be within 70 miles of the "path of totality" that stretches from Oregon to South Carolina.

And Hopkinsville, Kentucky, is squarely in that path. The town is preparing for 100,000 eclipse-watchers to descend this coming weekend, and businesses are hoping to profit from the eclipse economy.

Roxanne Scott (@WhosWorld) from Here & Now contributor WFPL in Louisville reports.