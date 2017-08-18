Liane Moriarty On 'Big Little Lies,' 'Truly Madly Guilty' And Becoming A Global Phenom

The HBO series "Big Little Lies" is up for 16 Emmy awards. The show brought even more of an audience to Australian author Liane Moriarty, who wrote the best-selling book on which the series is based.

Moriarty is also the author of several international best-sellers. The most recent, "Truly Madly Guilty," came out in paperback last month. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti spoke with Moriarty last year about both projects, and finding international success.