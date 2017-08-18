Week In Politics: Mother Of Charlottesville Victim Refuses To Talk With Trump

Susan Bro, the mother of the young woman killed Saturday at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, said Friday morning that she will not talk with President Trump because of his response to the violent protests that erupted last weekend over a Confederate monument’s removal.

