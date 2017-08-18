Here & Now
Week In Politics: Mother Of Charlottesville Victim Refuses To Talk With Trump
Susan Bro, the mother of the young woman killed Saturday at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, said Friday morning that she will not talk with President Trump because of his response to the violent protests that erupted last weekend over a Confederate monument’s removal.
NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) and CNN's Juana Summers (@jmsummers) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss that story and more of the week's news in politics.
This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
