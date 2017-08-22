Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Asylum-Seekers Use Vermont As Illegal Entry Point Into Canada

August 22, 2017
  • Kathleen Masterson, Vermont Public Radio
A Canadian police officer warns a young man from Yemen that if he illegally crosses into Canada in between checkpoints he will be arrested. If he proves to not be a threat to the public, the officers will help him fill out the asylum request paperwork. (Kathleen Masterson/VPR) MoreCloseclosemore
Already this year, more than 6,000 people have illegally walked across the U.S. border into Quebec. Nearly half of them crossed last month. One of the most popular illegal border crossing areas is in Vermont just west of Lake Champlain, along a rural road in the woods.

Vermont Public Radio's Kathleen Masterson (@kathmasterson) went to the border crossing spot, and has this report.

This story comes via the New England News Collaborative.

This segment aired on August 22, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

