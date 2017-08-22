Elon Musk, Tech Leaders Ask U.N. To Ban Automated Weapons

After a number of public comments warning of the dangers of artificial intelligence, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now spearheaded an effort to ban automated weapons. Musk, along with over 100 tech leaders, penned an open letter Monday to the United Nations asking the international body to consider banning so-called "killer robots," due to their potential power, speed and vulnerability to hacking.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Recode senior editor Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah).