New Miniseries Tells Story Of How The FBI Caught The Unabomber

August 22, 2017
Sam Worthington as Jim Fitzgerald and Paul Bettany as Ted Kaczynski in an image from the Discovery Channel series "Manhunt: Unabomber." (Courtesy Discovery Channel)MoreCloseclosemore
"Manhunt: Unabomber," a new TV series on the Discovery Channel, shows how a FBI profiler used Ted Kaczynski's own words to track him down. That former agent, James R. Fitzgerald, is now an expert in forensic linguistics.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Fitzgerald (@JFitzJourney) about his work to crack the Unabomber case.

This segment airs on August 22, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

