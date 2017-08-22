Here & Now
Support the news
New Miniseries Tells Story Of How The FBI Caught The Unabomber
"Manhunt: Unabomber," a new TV series on the Discovery Channel, shows how a FBI profiler used Ted Kaczynski's own words to track him down. That former agent, James R. Fitzgerald, is now an expert in forensic linguistics.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Fitzgerald (@JFitzJourney) about his work to crack the Unabomber case.
This segment airs on August 22, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news