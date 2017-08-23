Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Boston Rally Ends Without Violence, But Was Free Speech Served?

August 23, 2017
Organizers stand on the bandstand on Boston Common during a self-described free speech rally staged on Saturday in Boston. Counter-protesters stand along barricades ringing the bandstand. (Michael Dwyer/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Forty thousand counter-protesters showed up on Boston Common last weekend to demonstrate against a "free speech" rally, which they feared would attract white supremacists and other hate groups. Police put up barriers to separate the rally's speakers from counter-protesters.

Critics of the police say the tactics were an assault on free speech because the rally organizers couldn't be heard by the crowd, and because others — some who wanted to speak, and journalists — couldn't access the bandstand where the speakers were located.

Civil rights attorney Harvey Silverglate (@HASilverglate) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.

This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

