Here & Now
Support the news
Boston Rally Ends Without Violence, But Was Free Speech Served?
Forty thousand counter-protesters showed up on Boston Common last weekend to demonstrate against a "free speech" rally, which they feared would attract white supremacists and other hate groups. Police put up barriers to separate the rally's speakers from counter-protesters.
Critics of the police say the tactics were an assault on free speech because the rally organizers couldn't be heard by the crowd, and because others — some who wanted to speak, and journalists — couldn't access the bandstand where the speakers were located.
Civil rights attorney Harvey Silverglate (@HASilverglate) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.
This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news