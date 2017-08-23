Boston Rally Ends Without Violence, But Was Free Speech Served?

Forty thousand counter-protesters showed up on Boston Common last weekend to demonstrate against a "free speech" rally, which they feared would attract white supremacists and other hate groups. Police put up barriers to separate the rally's speakers from counter-protesters.

Critics of the police say the tactics were an assault on free speech because the rally organizers couldn't be heard by the crowd, and because others — some who wanted to speak, and journalists — couldn't access the bandstand where the speakers were located.

Civil rights attorney Harvey Silverglate (@HASilverglate) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.