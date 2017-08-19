An Unsettled Boston Readies For Rallies On The Common

A self-described free speech rally, as well as counter-protests, are expected to draw thousands of people to Boston Common on Saturday.

City officials have been concerned with the free speech rally, after a gathering last weekend of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly.

An organizer with the Boston Free Speech Coalition says his group is not connected to people involved with the rally in Charlottesville and blamed "media hysteria" for making the link.

City officials have said they will have 500 police officers deployed on Saturday, and Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday they "will not tolerate any incitements of violence."

Fencing and concrete barriers have been set up on and surrounding the Common, including around the Parkman Bandstand, where the free speech ralliers are set to congregate. Boston police have also installed security cameras on the bandstand itself.

City officials will launch rolling closures of a number of streets, as well as parking restrictions, around the Common. Police have also issued a list of prohibited items for protesters, including weapons and signs attached to sticks. Backpacks and bags are also discouraged.

The free speech rally is set to go from noon to 2 p.m. Starting at 10 a.m., a group of counter-protesters is planning to march two miles from Roxbury to another section of the Common. And a second counter-protest is expected for the nearby State House.

Saturday is actually the second rally on the Common for the free speech coalition this year. One in May was a smaller affair, and held under different circumstances.

This post will be updated throughout the day. Check back for the latest updates.