Law enforcement and city officials are anticipating thousands of ralliers and counter-protesters at a self-described free speech rally on Saturday. The rally is expected to begin at noon.

Large crowds are rallying in front of Madison Park High School in opposition to the so-called free speech rally on Boston Common. (Zeninjor Enwemeka)

A supporter of the self-described free speech rally arrives on the Common early Saturday. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Vach Hawkins, of Portland, Maine, holds up a sign while in a confrontation with members of Free Speech supports early Saturday. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Belinda Pray, of Salem, overlooks Parkman Bandstand from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. She arrived early to show her support for "No Hate." (Jesse Costa/WBUR)