Following Violence In Charlottesville, Concern Mounts Around Conservative Rally Planned For Boston

Officials in Boston are preparing for a conservative rally scheduled for the Boston Common Saturday, after a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent over the weekend.

Organizers of the so-called "Free Speech Rally" say they're not affiliated with organizers behind the rally in Charlottesville, but some people who spoke there are also scheduled to speak here in Boston.

"We are not in any way associated with the organizers of the Charlottesville rally," the group wrote on Facebook.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says his office is looking at legal options to try to stop the planned rally and says the group has not yet received a permit.

He said racism and bigotry are not welcome in Boston.

"The message should be about unity," Walsh said Sunday. "We don't need them here spewing that type of hate. I don't want them here, we don't need them here."

News of the scheduled rally has counter demonstrators calling for a show of solidarity against racism. Many gathered across Massachusetts Sunday night to condemn the violence in Virginia and the message of white supremacists.

"We're here to say our country is inclusive," said Elaine Lyte, who organized a rally on Boston Common Sunday. "We value all the members of our society. We will not allow them to be intimidated by white supremacy."

For the couple of hundred protesters who gathered Sunday, President Trump was almost as much a target as the white supremacists, whom the president was faulted for condoning at best.

"In his statement yesterday, he referred to violence by both sides," said Ellen Friedman, who attended a rally on the Common. "As if both sides had been violent. None of that is true."

The Massachusetts Council of Churches and other religious leaders in the state are meeting Monday to discuss how to respond to plans for next weekend's rally.

Laura Everett, the council's executive director, says the recent violence should make religious leaders go through a "self examination" of their roles in society.

"What are the ways that our Christian institutions have excluded and marginalized?" she said. "What are the ways we are just in relationships with people who look like us?"

Walsh is expected to meet with police Monday to start planning for Saturday's rally and any possible counter demonstrations.

With reporting by WBUR's David Boeri, Bob Shaffer and Paul Connearney