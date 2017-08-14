Support the news

August 14, 2017
Religious leaders from across Massachusetts will meet Monday to discuss the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The meeting is being organized by the Massachusetts Council of Churches, which has invited leaders of Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths. The council's executive director, the Rev. Laura Everett, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the meeting.

