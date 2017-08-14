WBUR News
Mass. Religious Leaders Gather To Discuss How To Respond To White Supremacist Violence
Religious leaders from across Massachusetts will meet Monday to discuss the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The meeting is being organized by the Massachusetts Council of Churches, which has invited leaders of Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths. The council's executive director, the Rev. Laura Everett, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the meeting.
This segment aired on August 14, 2017.
