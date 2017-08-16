Organizers Of Free Speech Rally Say They're Meeting With Boston Officials

A co-organizer of a controversial free speech rally planned for Saturday on Boston Common says he's meeting with city police and parks officials Wednesday.

John Medlar, a spokesman for the Boston Free Speech Coalition, says the group is not affiliated with the people behind last weekend's deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia.

Boston officials have said they hope to encourage the rally organizers to reschedule their event, in light of the events in Charlottesville. City officials had also said they were having some trouble contacting the organizers behind the rally, and had even asked journalists for any information they had.

In a phone interview with WBUR's Newscast Unit on Wednesday morning, Medlar said his coalition is concerned about what he calls "radical fringe groups" from both the left and right. And he said canceling his group's rally now would be unsafe.

"If we weren't there to direct things, to keep out the fringe radical groups that we're worried about trying to disrupt things, then we're worried that that would only be all the more dangerous," he said.

Medlar said that as of Wednesday morning, four speakers are scheduled to speak at the Saturday rally, including Republican U.S. Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai.

City officials are also expecting counter-demonstrators, if Saturday's rally goes on as planned. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said Monday that his department is anticipating large crowds.

With reporting by WBUR's Sara Rose Brenner