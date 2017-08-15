Following the fatal violence at a white supremacist gathering in Virginia, public safety officials in Boston are preparing for weekend demonstrations on Boston Common. But they admit they're unsure just what to expect, partly because city officials have been unable to contact organizers of a planned "free speech" rally.

WBUR's Steve Brown reports on what city leaders are doing to get ready, and WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports on what little we know about the planned rally, its organizers and scheduled speakers.