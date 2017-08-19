WBUR News
Greater Boston Residents Attend Gathering Calling For Unity On Eve Of Protests On The Common03:06Play
As competing protesters are set to converge on Boston Common Saturday, hundreds of people came together Friday night to call for unity.
State and local officials were among those gathered at an interfaith service at Temple Israel of Boston.
WBUR's Shannon Dooling reports for Weekend Edition.
This segment aired on August 19, 2017.
Shannon Dooling Reporter
Shannon Dooling is a reporter representing WBUR on a team of public radio station journalists in the New England News Collaborative.
