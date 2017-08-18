Support the news

Tight Security Planned For Weekend Demonstrations On Boston Common

August 18, 2017
Thousands of people are expected on Boston Common on Saturday, where a group that says it promotes free speech of all kinds is planning to rally. Following the violence at a right wing rally in Virginia last weekend, what's expected to be an even larger counter demonstration against white supremacy is also planned on the Common, and tight security is expected. WBUR's Max Larkin joined Morning Edition to discuss what officials are expecting and how they're preparing.

This segment aired on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

