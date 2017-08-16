Boston Free Speech Movement On Its Speakers: 'This Is Our Group ... We Get To Decide Who We Let Use It'

Organizers of the Free Speech Rally planned for this Saturday on the Boston Common say they've met with Boston officials and plan to move forward with the event.

Mayor Walsh has expressed concern that the event could attract groups that would lead to violence and public safety concerns. The rally's original line up of speakers included individuals who spoke at the "Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend. That event ended in violent clashes and 32 year old Heather Heyer was killed when a driver mowed down a group of counter protesters.

Guest

John Medlar, co-organizer of the Boston New Free Speech Movement, which tweets @nfsmofficial.