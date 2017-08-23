Here & Now
Arizona State Senator Weighs In On President Trump's Campaign Rally
As thousands of protesters waited outside in triple-digit heat, President Trump delivered a speech to supporters at a Phoenix campaign rally that included attacks on the media and a defiant retelling of his response to white supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti gets reaction to the rally from Arizona State Sen. John Kavanagh, a Trump supporter.
This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
