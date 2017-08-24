Likened To 'Sex And The City,' Chinese Drama 'Ode To Joy' Pushes Cultural Boundaries

The popular Chinese television drama "Ode to Joy" features five millennial women from different walks of life living in Shanghai, and the show tracks their relationships and careers. It's been compared to "Sex and the City," because it portrays unmarried women and takes on topics like sex, sexism and class.

Ying Zhu (@yz10128), a professor of media culture at the College of Staten Island, and her daughter Frances Hisgen join Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the show and its impact on Chinese culture.