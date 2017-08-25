Here & Now
Galveston Mayor Prepares His City For Major Gulf Hurricane
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough says the western part of the Texas city that is not protected by a seawall could experience significant flooding once Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, and the city is encouraging residents to evacuate.
Yarbrough (@CityofGalveston) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss how the vulnerable island city south of Houston is preparing for Hurricane Harvey.
This segment airs on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
