Galveston Mayor Prepares His City For Major Gulf Hurricane

August 25, 2017
Lynn Dixon places sandbags outside his home decor store in Galveston, Texas, as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (David J. Phillip/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough says the western part of the Texas city that is not protected by a seawall could experience significant flooding once Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, and the city is encouraging residents to evacuate.

Yarbrough (@CityofGalveston) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss how the vulnerable island city south of Houston is preparing for Hurricane Harvey.

This segment airs on August 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

