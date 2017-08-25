Here & Now
Texas Braces For A Wallop From Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, late tonight or early Saturday. Officials are warning the storm surge and torrential rain could cause significant damage.
KUT reporter Claire McInerny (@ClaireMcInerny) is in Victoria, Texas, and joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins with the latest on evacuations and storm preparations.
This segment airs on August 25, 2017.
