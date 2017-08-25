Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Texas Braces For A Wallop From Hurricane Harvey

August 25, 2017
Workers cover a business with plywood in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, late tonight or early Saturday. Officials are warning the storm surge and torrential rain could cause significant damage.

KUT reporter Claire McInerny (@ClaireMcInerny) is in Victoria, Texas, and joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins with the latest on evacuations and storm preparations.

This segment airs on August 25, 2017.

