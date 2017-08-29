Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

August 29, 2017
  • Mose Buchele, KUT
(Mose Buchele/KUT)

Tropical Storm Harvey has taken lives and caused unprecedented destruction in Texas. It's also brought that state's oil refining industry — at least for now — to its knees.

Exxon Mobil, Valero Energy and other producers have shut down or cut back operations.

And Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele) of Here & Now contributor KUT reports that Texas drivers are starting to feel the pinch.

 

This segment airs on August 29, 2017.

