Tropical Storm Harvey has taken lives and caused unprecedented destruction in Texas. It's also brought that state's oil refining industry — at least for now — to its knees.
Exxon Mobil, Valero Energy and other producers have shut down or cut back operations.
And Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele) of Here & Now contributor KUT reports that Texas drivers are starting to feel the pinch.
This segment airs on August 29, 2017.
