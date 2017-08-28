Harvey Could Cost Texas Economy Billions

Rescue efforts continue in Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey causes catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the state. The extent of the damage won't become clear until after the storm, but it already appears the storm could cost the state billions of dollars in property damage and disruption to the region's oil and gas sector.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about the economic impact of the storm.