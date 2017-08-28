Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

National Weather Service: Harvey 'Unprecedented,' Impacts 'Unknown'

August 28, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A pedestrian crosses a street inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Charlie Riedel/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A pedestrian crosses a street inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is expected to continue dumping rain on Texas for several more days. Rain totals could surpass 50 inches in areas around Houston and Galveston. The rains have already led to catastrophic flooding.

Louis Uccellini (@NWSDirector), director of the National Weather Service, tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about the challenges ahead.

This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news