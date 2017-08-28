Here & Now
National Weather Service: Harvey 'Unprecedented,' Impacts 'Unknown'
Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is expected to continue dumping rain on Texas for several more days. Rain totals could surpass 50 inches in areas around Houston and Galveston. The rains have already led to catastrophic flooding.
Louis Uccellini (@NWSDirector), director of the National Weather Service, tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about the challenges ahead.
This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
