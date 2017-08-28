Here & Now
Support the news
Texas Evacuees Anxiously Wait Out Harvey's Wrath
People living across the Texas coast traveled inland to avoid the worst of Hurricane Harvey when it made landfall Friday night.
Reporter Claire McInerny (@ClaireMcInerny) of Here & Now contributor KUT spent the weekend with evacuees in Yoakum, about 90 minutes southeast of Austin, as they waited out the storm.
This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news