Texas Evacuees Anxiously Wait Out Harvey's Wrath

August 28, 2017
  • Claire McInerny, KUT
Brenda Fryer and her mother, Joyce Spears, left Cuero to stay in Yoakum as the storm approached. They say they're worried about returning to their homes to see the damage, but damaged stuff is just stuff and can be replaced. (Claire McInerny/KUT)

People living across the Texas coast traveled inland to avoid the worst of Hurricane Harvey when it made landfall Friday night.

Reporter Claire McInerny (@ClaireMcInerny) of Here & Now contributor KUT spent the weekend with evacuees in Yoakum, about 90 minutes southeast of Austin, as they waited out the storm.

This segment airs on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

