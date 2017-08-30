Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Lost Pets And Flotillas Of Fire Ants — Harvey's Impact On Animals

August 30, 2017
Andrew White (left) helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her from her home in his boat in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in southwest Texas as tropical storm Harvey continues to flood the region. But as people are getting picked up, some pets are getting left behind. And other remarkable things are happening with wildlife. Have you seen the pictures of floating fire ant colonies?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Vicki Croke (@TheWildLifeWBUR), host of WBUR's The Wild Life blog, about animals and Harvey.

This segment airs on August 30, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

