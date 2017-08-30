Lost Pets And Flotillas Of Fire Ants — Harvey's Impact On Animals

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in southwest Texas as tropical storm Harvey continues to flood the region. But as people are getting picked up, some pets are getting left behind. And other remarkable things are happening with wildlife. Have you seen the pictures of floating fire ant colonies?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Vicki Croke (@TheWildLifeWBUR), host of WBUR's The Wild Life blog, about animals and Harvey.