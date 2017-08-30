Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

In Houston, Skies Clear But Monumental Recovery Still Ahead

August 30, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Houston skyline is seen after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The Houston skyline is seen after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 29, 2017. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR's Rebecca Hersher (@rhersher) in Houston, where the rain has stopped falling. The improved forecast is a small consolation. Officials say some areas could remain underwater for weeks to come.

This segment airs on August 30, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news