In Houston, Skies Clear But Monumental Recovery Still Ahead
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR's Rebecca Hersher (@rhersher) in Houston, where the rain has stopped falling. The improved forecast is a small consolation. Officials say some areas could remain underwater for weeks to come.
This segment airs on August 30, 2017.
