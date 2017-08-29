Texas Shelters Exceed Capacity As Harvey’s Rains Continue To Fall

President Trump heads to Texas today to survey the response to Hurricane Harvey — the slow-moving storm that has so far dropped more than 40 inches of rain on the region. The winds and water have displaced an estimated 30,000 people, and reports say 7,000 are now sheltering at the George Brown Convention Center in Houston — that’s 2,000 over capacity.

NPR’s John Burnett (@radiobigtex) is in Houston and joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson with the latest.