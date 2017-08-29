Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Texas Shelters Exceed Capacity As Harvey’s Rains Continue To Fall

August 29, 2017
People wait to be checked by police before entering a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
People wait to be checked by police before entering a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump heads to Texas today to survey the response to Hurricane Harvey — the slow-moving storm that has so far dropped more than 40 inches of rain on the region. The winds and water have displaced an estimated 30,000 people, and reports say 7,000 are now sheltering at the George Brown Convention Center in Houston — that’s 2,000 over capacity.

NPR’s John Burnett (@radiobigtex) is in Houston and joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson with the latest.

